Lionel Messi To Visit Maharashtra On December 14 For GOAT Tour, Gifts CM Fadnavis Signed Football

New Delhi [India]: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed Argentina maestro Lionel Messi's trip to Maharashtra on December 14 as a part of the GOAT Tour. The 2022 Qatar World Cup winner gifted Fadnavis a signed ball. Over the past month, speculations were building around Messi's arrival, with various reports indicating it would be towards the end of the year. On Sunday evening, Fadnavis confirmed the 38-year-old's trip to India for the first time since 2011. During his last visit, he played a friendly match with his Argentina team against Venezuela in Kolkata. During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on December 14. "Guess what! Lionel Messi is coming to Maharashtra and.... will play football with you, my young friends! Thank you, Messi for gifting me your personally signed football! I welcome your forthcoming visit to Mumbai on 14th December 2025, as a part GOAT Tour! Under-14 young football players from across Maharashtra will be selected by our Sports Department, MITRA and WIFA and will get to practice with Lionel Messi on 14th December! I invite football fans and the corporates to support our efforts to bring world-class training to Maharashtra's YOUth!" Fadnavis wrote on X.

Guess what! Lionel Messi is coming to Maharashtra and....will play football with you, my young friends !Thank you, Messi for gifting me your personally signed football! I welcome your forthcoming visit to Mumbai on 14th December 2025, as a part GOAT Tour!Under-14 young... twitter/YkuicNk4dT

- Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 21, 2025

Messi to Visit Kerala As Well

During his trip to India, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and his FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina team will play a friendly match in the state this November during the FIFA International Window, confirmed by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. Speaking about the development, Abdurahiman wrote on his official Facebook profile,“Messi will come. Official confirmation received through official mail that the Qatar World Cup-winning Argentina team, including Lionel Messi, will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match in the November 2025 FIFA International Window.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)