Telugu Film Personalities Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dadasaheb Phalke Award: The Telugu celebrities who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor in Indian cinema, have made a lasting mark in film history. These are the legends who guided the Telugu film industry on its path to growth.

The Dadasaheb Phalke is Indian cinema's top honor, given to legends for their contributions. So far, 55 stars have received it, including a Golden Lotus, shawl, and cash prize.

B.N. Reddy, a pioneer of Telugu cinema, won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1974. He was the first South Indian to get it, directing classics like 'Malliswari' and 'Swargaseema'.

L.V. Prasad, a guide for the industry, got the award in 1982. He acted in the first talkies in 3 languages and founded Prasad Studios, Labs, and IMAX in Hyderabad.

Producer B. Nagireddy won the award in 1986. His Vijaya Vauhini Studios was once Asia's largest. He produced classics like 'Mayabazar' and 'Gundamma Katha' in multiple languages.

Great actor ANR received the award in 1990. He starred in over 250 films, including classics like 'Devadasu' and 'Mayabazar,' and founded Annapurna Studios for the industry.

Dr. D. Ramanaidu, a Guinness Record holder, won the award in 2009. He produced over 150 films in 9 languages, including timeless hits like 'Prem Nagar' through Suresh Productions.

Director K. Viswanath, the 'Ascetic of Arts,' won in 2016. He directed classics like 'Sankarabharanam' and 'Sagara Sangamam,' elevating Telugu cinema to a national level.