Top 10 Most Popular Heroes: Tamil Stars Outshine Allu Arjun And Ram Charan

Top 10 Heroes: In the latest list of India's Most Popular Film Stars announced by Ormax Media, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan took a major hit. Tamil heroes have surpassed them.

A monthly report on India's most popular film stars is out. The August list shows a big Change, with Tamil heroes making a strong showing and some Telugu stars' ranks changing.

In the Ormax Media list of most popular male film stars, Prabhas holds the number one spot as always. He's been at the top for a while, making him India's biggest star.

The second spot is also fixed for Kollywood star Vijay. He has consistently been in second place. Ajith, who was usually in fifth, has now jumped to third. Shah Rukh Khan dropped to fourth.

NTR's rank has improved among Telugu stars. He used to be in the bottom spots but jumped to fifth in August. The buzz around his role in 'War 2' helped him climb the list.

Bunny, who used to be in the top spots, dropped significantly in August to sixth place, right after NTR. The lack of hype for his current movie with Atlee might be the reason.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is in seventh place. He usually hovers around the sixth or seventh spot. He is currently busy shooting his film with Rajamouli.

Superstar Rajinikanth entered the list at eighth place, a first for him. The buzz around his movie 'Coolie' boosted his popularity. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar took 9th and 10th.

Ram Charan, who was usually in the 7th or 8th spot, is not in the top 10 this time. The lack of updates on his films, while others trended, caused him to lose his position.