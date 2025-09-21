Putin Considers Attending 2026 U.S. World Cup
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering a potential visit to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, revealed in an interview published Thursday by media.
The possibility emerged after Trump told reporters last month that Putin “very badly” wants to attend the global football event. Holding up a photo from their August 15 summit in Alaska, the U.S. leader said, “That is a man named Vladimir Putin who I believe will be coming depending on what happens. He may be coming and he may not.”
Kelin confirmed Putin's interest during the interview, pointing to a broader goal of improving ties with Washington. “There are different ideas. Earlier… they [Putin and Trump] talked about the possibility of an ice hockey match between US and Russia… and football game as I understand is also at work,” the ambassador said.
Pressed on whether he was referring specifically to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in the U.S. from June 11 to July 19, Kelin responded, “Yes, football tournament. I hope that in the coming contacts we are going to discuss that.”
The ambassador also noted that Putin and Trump may meet again prior to the tournament. “They will have an opportunity to meet before that, in ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) and other international forums,” Kelin said, adding that such face-to-face talks could occur “by the end of the year.”
Since Trump’s return to office in January, the two leaders have held several phone calls but have only met once—in Alaska last month—where the ongoing war in Ukraine dominated discussions.
Addressing the conflict, Kelin reiterated Moscow’s call for diplomacy, stating that peace negotiations should begin “as soon as possible,” but emphasized that “everybody should come to that with constructive suggestions and proposals.”
