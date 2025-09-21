Dying Light: The Beast launches with NVIDIA DLSS 4, Ray Tracing and Reflex
September 19, 2025, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation will be available at launch for Dying Light: The Beast, Farming Simulator 25, and the Mistfall Hunter Closed Beta. Additionally, Jump Space launches this week with DLSS Super Resolution. Gears of War: Reloaded is also available now, with DLSS Super Resolution support.
Dying Light: The Beast is a unique blend of open-world and action survival horror set in the beautiful yet dangerous valley of Castor Woods, which is now overrun with zombies. To take their former captor down, players need to form fragile alliances, as well as utilize all the brutal combat and traversal options in their arsenal. At launch, GeForce RTX gamers can use DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, and DLSS Super Resolution to enhance their experience. Ray-traced Ambient Occlusion, Global Illumination, Reflection, and Shadows settings will take image quality to new heights. PC latency is reduced by NVIDIA Reflex, making gameplay more responsive. When playing at 4K resolution with max settings and ray tracing enabled, turning on DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution will increase frame rates by an average of 7.6X.
Mistfall Hunter is a dark fantasy action extraction role-playing game for 1-3 players, developed by Bellring Games. Set in a shattered world where the gods have long fallen, the game challenges players to fight, survive, and escape with their spoils. Ahead of its release later this year, players can visit Steam to sign up for a Closed Beta that is available now. GeForce RTX gamers who are accepted into the test can activate the suite of DLSS features to accelerate performance, including NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, maximizing frame rates on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.
GIANTS Software’s Farming Simulator 25 is the latest entry in the incredibly popular franchise, inviting players to build and manage a farm in single-player or co-op online. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions. Farming Simulator 25 already includes support for DLSS Super Resolution. Following the release of a new update, it will support DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Frame Generation, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series and GeForce RTX 40 Series to accelerate frame rates.
Keepsake Games’ Jump Space is a mission-based co-op PvE action game for up to 4 players, where players are the crew of a spaceship. Whether crewing the ship or exploring on foot, players will need teamwork to survive the intense battles ahead. Jump Space enters Early Access on September 19th, and GeForce RTX gamers seeking higher levels of performance can activate DLSS Super Resolution.
Experience the legendary story solo or with a friend in online co-op, remastered with enhanced visuals in Gears of War: Reloaded, from The Coalition and Xbox Game Studios. Fight on in Versus to experience a variety of pulse-pounding PvP multiplayer modes. GeForce RTX Gears of War: Reloaded gamers wanting to accelerate frame rates can activate DLSS Super Resolution, which can be upgraded to the newest transformer AI model via the NVIDIA app for enhanced image quality and clarity. Alternatively, NVIDIA DLAA maximizes image quality for the definitive experience.
