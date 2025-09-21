Messi Leads Inter Miami to 3-2 MLS Win Over DC United
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and assisting once to propel Inter Miami to a narrow 3-2 home win against DC United on Saturday.
The scoring began with Tadeo Allende, who capitalized on Messi’s perfectly timed through ball to finish past goalkeeper Luis Barraza.
Belgian forward Christian Benteke quickly leveled the match, heading in a powerful goal off a cross from Brandon Servania on the right flank.
Inter Miami reclaimed the lead when Messi cleverly controlled a pass from Jordi Alba and struck a precise left-footed shot that beat Barraza at the near post.
Messi then extended the advantage with a curling strike from outside the 18-yard box, making it 3-1 before Jacob Murrell scored a late consolation goal for DC deep into stoppage time.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner now boasts 30 goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Miami this season.
This victory moves the Florida-based team up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, while DC United remains 14th, trailing by 27 points.
Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano highlighted the significance of the win, noting the team’s climb in the standings and the advantage of games in hand.
“We're one win away from being guaranteed a place in the playoffs but our aim is to finish top of the table,” Mascherano said.
Mascherano also lauded Messi’s impact, praising the 38-year-old for once again “carrying the team on his shoulders.”
“It was another normal night for Leo,” Mascherano added. “It would be abnormal for any other player but that's the advantage we have, and today we were able to take advantage of it.”
