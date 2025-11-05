UAE Launches 'AI In The Ring' To Ensure Tech Models Reflect Local Culture, Values

The UAE has launched 'AI In The Ring', billed as the world's first test to assess how artificial intelligence models align with local cultural values.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, announced the initiative on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, which has brought together more than 500 senior federal and local officials.

Al Olama said the UAE currently ranks as the highest globally in the rate of spread and use of AI, underscoring the importance of ensuring advanced systems operate in a way that reflects community ethics, national identity and cultural context.

“When we started this journey in 2017, it was an ambitious dream,” Al Olama stated, reflecting on the UAE's national AI strategy.“There were questions about whether the UAE could truly become a leader in this field. Today, we are not just participants; we are shaping the future of AI.”

The 'AI In The Ring' initiative will involve testing various AI platforms, including widely-used models like ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini, against a set of 250 prompts centred on the UAE's history, culture, and societal norms.

The results will be shared transparently to help developers understand how their models perceive and interpret the nation's values.

“Every person in the future will ask these systems questions about our history, our traditions, and our country,” Al Olama explained.“We must know what view these systems have of the UAE and how they align with our culture.”

Major recent achievements

The announcement comes as the UAE continues to demonstrate significant achievements in its AI journey. The nation has already surpassed its goal of having 300,000 coders by 2025, with the current number standing at 450,000.

This talent pool has been instrumental in driving the country's AI adoption rate to 58 per cent of the population, the highest in the world according to a recent Microsoft report.

These accomplishments are built on a three-pillar strategy: empowering the community, accelerating AI adoption, and establishing global leadership. This strategy has been backed by substantial investments, with nearly Dh543 billion flowing into the sector since the start of 2024.

This includes a Dh100-billion investment in the 'Stargate' project and Dh180 billion in foreign direct investment.

Major global corporations, including Microsoft and KKR, have taken notice, pouring billions of dollars into the UAE's AI ecosystem. Microsoft recently announced a $17 billion investment plan running from 2023 to 2027, while KKR has invested approximately $5 billion.

“The world's largest companies are collaborating with Emirati companies and the UAE government to provide the essential infrastructure for artificial intelligence,” Al Olama noted.“This is not just a success for the UAE; it is a global success that the UAE is leading.”

To further embed AI into the fabric of the nation, the government has appointed Chief AI Officers across most key federal and Dubai government entities. AI has also been integrated as a consultative member of the UAE Cabinet, assisting in decision-making by analyzing the potential consequences of policies.

Looking ahead, the government plans to release two major reports: one on the nation's digital infrastructure and computing needs, and another detailing the country's AI achievements, opportunities, and future goals.

A comprehensive set of initiatives will also be launched to empower students, employees, companies, and the wider community to leverage AI, ensuring that the nation's rapid technological advancement benefits all segments of society.