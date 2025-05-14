More Than 50,000 Young Golfers Join Bofa's 'Golf With Us' - Next 25,000 Spots Now Open

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched during the 2025 Masters Tournament last month, Golf with Us offers youth ages 6-18 access to thousands of courses for $5 or less per round through a free one-year membership to Youth on Course. In just 31 days, the program reached families in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Washington, D.C., with more than 3,400 new members having already played more than 6,100 rounds of golf at participating courses.

"We knew there was tremendous interest in golf, though the speed of this response to Golf with Us surpassed even our most ambitious expectations," said David Tyrie , President, Marketing, Digital & Specialized Consumer Client Solutions, Bank of America . "Golf with Us is about more than the game - it's about access, confidence, and creating opportunities for kids to cultivate skills that will help them thrive on the course, at home, in the classroom and in life. The success of this first phase has inspired us to do even more."

In addition to expanding the program to reach another 25,000 young golfers, Bank of America will continue to evaluate the long-term impact of Golf with Us, exploring ways to support returning players, deepen partnerships in local communities, and further broaden access for young players.

Golf With Us is part of the bank's broader commitment to youth empowerment, economic opportunity, and financial education - and a reflection of how Bank of America partners with iconic brands to drive lasting positive change.

To register or learn more, visit BofA/GolfWithUs .

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC ).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .

Youth on Course

Youth on Course , a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Monterey, Calif., provides youth 18 and under access to life-changing opportunities through golf. Since its inception in 2006, Youth on Course members have played more than 4 million subsidized rounds of golf for $5 or less at thousands of partner courses throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. Its members include the top juniors in the sport, competing on the AJGA and Underrated Tours, the inaugural United States Golf Association U.S. National Development Team, and all collegiate levels. The organization forges new pathways for youth to grow in the game via opportunities including the DRIVE Club, Careers on Course, Leadership Council, and its annual College Scholarship awards. The Youth on Course Alumni Network extends membership to those 19 and older, offering opportunities for young adults to connect at complementary events, access exclusive deals, and network with the top employers in the golf industry. Supporters can participate in various initiatives including the Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike, Vintage Cup and Online Auction to help fund golf access for youth. More information about Youth on Course can be found by visiting youthoncourse or Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and X .

