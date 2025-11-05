Emirates NBD Collaborates With Letswork To Offer Employees Access To Over 4000 Co-Working Spaces

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Pilot programme emphasises Emirates NBD's commitment to workplace innovation, delivering superior employee experiences aligned with future-of-work trends

. Letswork gives bank employees an opportunity to work closer to home, reducing commute time and improving work-life balance

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2025: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has partnered with Letswork, the leading flexible workspace provider in the region, to offer bank employees access to over 4,000 coworking desks, meeting rooms and offices across the UAE and beyond.

According to the terms of the partnership, select Emirates NBD employees will join a 12-month pilot programme to experience on-demand workspaces through Letswork's intuitive platform, with the potential for wider rollout across the bank. The collaboration follows Letswork's participation in Emirates NBD's National Digital Talent Incubator (NDTI)® Program, where early conversations between the bank and startup laid the foundation for this engagement and future ones.

By leveraging Letswork's secure and flexible platform, employees can book meeting rooms, coworking spaces and private offices instantly across over 100 hubs in Dubai, and more than 25 hubs in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates, and additional international locations.

Aligning with the bank's focus on excellence and customer service, the collaboration allows for greater flexibility and convenience when travelling for meetings in Abu Dhabi, with easy access to high-quality working and meeting spaces. It offers a more streamlined and efficient way to book external workshops and meeting spaces across the UAE through Letswork's intuitive platform. Additionally, Letswork's network of coworking hubs gives employees based in the outskirts of Dubai and the Northern Emirates to work closer to home thereby reducing commuting time and improving work-life balance.

Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD, said:“We are pleased to collaborate with Letswork to provide our employees with a scalable platform to address evolving workplace expectations and strengthen our employee value proposition. As a socially responsible bank, this pilot demonstrates Emirates NBD's commitment to becoming a future-focused bank by fostering a culture of innovation and establishing the Group as an employer of choice through future-ready human resources practices.”

Miguel Rio-Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer at Emirates NBD, commented:“As flexible working schedules become a norm, Emirates NBD is excited to collaborate with promising innovators like Letswork who are revolutionising traditional working environments. This pilot allows us to explore how scalable digital workplace solutions can enhance agility and flexibility for our teams. It also underscores the impact of our National Digital Talent Incubator in driving partnerships that bring future-ready technology solutions into the Group.”

Hamza Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of Letswork, said:“We are proud to partner with Emirates NBD, a forward-thinking institution that recognises how the future of work demands flexibility, data and employee-first experiences. This partnership with Emirates NBD is a milestone moment, not just for us at Letswork, but for the region. It is a signal that the UAE's largest institutions are embracing hybrid work in a scalable, global and sustainable way.”

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.