Study In India Fair 2025: Coming To Dubai, Abu Dhabi And RAK

Showcasing India's top universities, colleges, and boarding schools for UAE students

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 3:10 PM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

The much-awaited 'Study in India Fair – UAE 2025' returns this November for its 13th successful year, bringing together India's finest universities, colleges, and boarding schools under one roof. Organised by AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd, Asia's leading education exhibition organiser, the event will be held across three major Emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) from November 7 to 11, 2025.

The Study in India Fair has become a trusted annual platform for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) families and international students across the UAE to explore higher education opportunities in India. Over the years, it has helped thousands of students discover programmes that align with their aspirations, academic strengths, and career goals.

This year's edition is set to be bigger and more impactful with the participation of 50+ of India's most reputed and high-ranking educational institutions, including top private universities, premier colleges, and both legacy and new-age boarding schools. These institutions represent the best of India's evolving education landscape - combining academic excellence, global exposure, innovation, and holistic development.

The fair brings together a distinguished lineup of institutions offering programs across diverse disciplines - Engineering, Medicine, Management, Design, Liberal Arts, AI & Data Science, Media, Hospitality, Law, and more.

Some of the prominent participating universities and colleges include Manipal Academy of Higher Education, VIT Vellore, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Christ University, Symbiosis International University, Amity University, Mahindra University, NITTE University, Shiv Nadar University, Jain University, and many more. These institutions will showcase undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes designed to prepare students for global careers.

India's leading boarding schools are also participating at the fair highlighting their world-class campuses, international curricula, and nurturing environments that foster independence and character development. Some of the participating boarding schools include Shrewsbury International School, Kodaikanal International School, Woodstock School, Bedford School, The Lawernce Sanawar, Scindia Kanyavidaylaya, Neerja Modi School, MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul, and many more.

Students and parents can directly interact with university and school representatives, admission directors, and academic counsellors to gain first-hand insights into admission criteria, scholarships, campus life, and future career prospects.

One of the major highlights of the Study in India Fair 2025 will be a series of eye-opening interactive sessions and expert talks, designed to help students and parents make informed decisions about education pathways in India.

The sessions will feature leading academicians, admission directors, and career guidance experts who will speak on a wide range of topics including:



Emerging career trends and future-ready courses

New-age programmes shaping global careers

Choosing the right university or boarding school How Indian education equips students for global success

These sessions are meant to demystify the process of studying in India and to introduce families to new possibilities in disciplines that go beyond traditional options.

Why study in India?

India is rapidly emerging as a global education destination, offering world-class institutions, cutting-edge programs, and a rich cultural learning experience. For UAE-based students - especially those of Indian origin - studying in India presents a perfect blend of academic excellence and affordability.

Many Indian institutions today offer international collaborations, dual-degree options, research opportunities, and global internships. The country's higher education system - one of the largest in the world - has been constantly evolving to align with global standards, making it a preferred choice for students seeking quality education close to home.

The Study in India Fair – UAE is organised by AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd, a name synonymous with education exhibitions across India and abroad. Over the last two decades, AFAIRS has played a pivotal role in promoting Indian education internationally and connecting institutions with students in more than 15 Indian and 8 international destinations including Dubai, Muscat, Doha, Bangkok, and Dhaka.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Vivek Shukla, director and CEO of AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd, said:“We are delighted to bring the 13th edition of the Study in India Fair to the UAE. The response we have received over the years from NRI and international families has been overwhelming. India today offers some of the finest educational opportunities in the world - combining global outlook with strong value systems. Through this fair, we aim to make the process of discovering and accessing these opportunities simpler and more transparent for students and parents in the region.”

The Study in India Fair 2025 will be held on:

Abu Dhabi: November 7 and 8, 2025 at Millennium Downtown Hotel at Sheikh Hamdan Street.

Dubai: November 8 and 9, 2025 at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel at Sheikh Zayed Road.

Ras Al Khaimah: November 11, 2025 at Hilton Garden Inn at Bin Daher Street.

The event is an ideal opportunity for families to get all their queries answered directly by representatives of reputed Indian institutions, learn about scholarships, and understand admission timelines - all under one roof. The entry is free for all visitors.

The Study in India Fair 2025 in the UAE promises to be an inspiring and informative platform - celebrating India's educational excellence and offering a world of opportunity for students ready to embark on their academic journey. Families are encouraged to pre-register online to receive event updates and fast-track entry.

For more information and free registration, visit: .