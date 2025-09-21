Dr Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani Inaugurates AFG College With University Of Aberdeen New Premises

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, subsidiary of Al Faleh Educational Holding, has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art premises, which have been designed to enhance the teaching and learning facilities and includes dedicated computer labs for the teaching of Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The expansion is a strategic response to local demand, as well as a commitment to providing the local community with access to quality British higher education.

The new premises will serve as a hub for new innovative programmes, that have been designed after consultation with key stakeholders. Facilities will include modern computer labs, equipped with specialist software enabling the hosting of advanced studies in computer related disciplines.

Emphasis has been placed on the development of collaborative teaching spaces in-line with the College's approach to incorporating interdisciplinary and industry focused learning. Such additions will equip students with the requisite knowledge and skills that are needed for entering the modern workforce.

The opening ceremony was attended by Al Faleh Educational Holding Chairperson & Founder, Dr Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, and CEO Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani alongside the University of Aberdeen Principal & Vice Chancellor, Professor George Boyne.

Dr Sheikha Aisha noted:“Just as we have always been a forward-thinking leader in the higher education space in Qatar, our new premises at the NBK1 Tower (Msheireb) represents a new horizon. This is not just the opening of a new teaching space, it represents our commitment as an organization, to continued growth and development and to work towards providing our community with the resources required to tackle the ever-changing environment in which we operate. We look forward to continuing our role as the premium provider of quality higher education in Qatar.”

Sheikha Anwar commented:“ After months of planning and preparation I am so proud that we are finally in a position to open our new facilities, which further demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that we do everything we can to contribute towards the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

AFG College Principal, Brian Buckley said:“Our new premises demonstrates our commitment to offering our students the tools and environment needed to fulfil their potential, whilst reaffirming our mission and vision of creating an environment that is adaptable, inclusive and sustainable.”