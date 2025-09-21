RUN, DANCE, PARTY: THE MUSIC RUN DUBAI RETURNS TO MEYDAN THIS NOVEMBERRUN, DANCE, PARTY: THE MUSIC RUN DUBAI RETURNS TO MEYDAN THIS NOVEMBER
Dubai, UAE – September 18The Music Run, the w’rld’s loudest 5km fun run, returns on Saturday, November 15 at the iconic Meydan Racecourse - perfectly timed with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30.
As part of the Dubai T100 Triathlon weekend festival, backed by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) and part of the global T100 Triathlon World Tour, this one-of-a-kind experience blends fitness, music, and festival vibes into an unforgettable evening. From the first beat to the final step, participants will power through a 5km route, before celebrating at an electric afterparty with live DJs and international acts.
Interested participants can sign up now via The Music Run website to be notified for the Exclusive Super Early Bird Discounted Pre-Sale Tickets to get up to 50% off regular tickets. Early bird tickets then go on sale from Thursday, October 9, priced at AED 98* per person. Regular tickets will then launch on Wednesday, October 22 with tickets starting from AED 118*. Kids under 5 run free with a parent or guardian.
Set to take place at the iconic Meydan Racecourse, it will transform into’Dubai’s ultimate fitness-meets-music playground. Whether you run, walk, or dance your way around the 5km course, with its designated speaker zones and on-course roaming activation acts, every step is fuelled by music. To get everyone in the mood, The Music Village Stage will have live entertainment featuring local and international artists before and after the run, including the legendary afterparty for The Music Run, an alcohol-free, safe, and unforgettable celebration. If that isn't enough, every participant gets an exclusive run pack full of goodies.
So, grab your squad, lace up your sneakers, and get ready to run, dance, and party the night away at The Music Run Dubai 2025 this November.
