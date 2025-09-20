Ministry Of Tourism To Enforce Industry Consultations For Development Projects

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Tourism has announced that state governments will now have to consult private tourism stakeholders before submitting destination development project proposals.

This move aims to ensure that policies and projects are more practical and aligned with the industry's needs. The requirement will be part of the revised guidelines for developing 50 iconic destinations across India.

Speaking at the 55th Annual FHRAI Conclave in Bengaluru, Tourism Secretary V. Vidyavathi said that industry feedback will be critical in shaping the new framework.

She added that once the guidelines are drafted, they will be shared with industry representatives for suggestions to make the policies more effective.

The ministry's broader objective is to support the Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which seeks to raise tourism's contribution to the national GDP to 10%.

To achieve this, the government is preparing a nationwide Tourism Business Plan to coordinate efforts between the Centre, state governments, local authorities, and private players.

Several priorities have been outlined as part of the plan. These include repositioning the“Incredible India” brand to appeal to different global markets and promoting lesser-known destinations to reduce the pressure on popular tourist spots.

The government also aims to simplify regulations by considering a single-window clearance system for approvals in the tourism sector.

Skill development is another key focus, with efforts to make tourism a more attractive career option for the youth. Additionally, the ministry plans to strengthen the use of data and digital tools like DigiYatra, DigiLocker, and ONDC to improve both visitor experiences and policy decisions.

The Ministry of Tourism believes that with stronger industry involvement, these initiatives will help unlock the sector's full potential and position India as a world-class tourism hub.

