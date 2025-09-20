7 Held For Running Brothel Under Guise Of Spa In Udhampur

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-20 08:09:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Jammu- A spa, allegedly being run as a brothel, was raided in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which seven individuals were arrested, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the Blue Lotus Spa Centre located in a private building in the Barrian area on Friday night, a police spokesperson said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that a brothel was being operated under the garb of a spa, he stated, adding that four women were among the seven individuals arrested from the spot.

A case under relevant Sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at the Udhampur police station, and further investigation is underway.

