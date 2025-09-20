Stiltsville Fish Bar Elevates Coastal Dining In Miami Beach

MENAFN - GetNews)



Stiltsville Fish Bar, located in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour, brings the spirit of coastal living to the dining table. Inspired by the historic Stiltsville houses on Biscayne Bay, the restaurant offers fresh, locally sourced seafood, inventive cocktails, and a welcoming atmosphere that reflects Miami's vibrant waterfront culture.

September 20, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL - Inspired by the storied history of the original Stiltsville houses above Biscayne Bay, the restaurant captures the spirit of Miami's waterfront lifestyle while showcasing the freshest flavors of the sea.

Celebrated Culinary Expertise

Helmed by acclaimed chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, the restaurant offers a menu that highlights seasonal ingredients and locally sourced seafood. Guests can enjoy specialties such as whole grilled fish, fresh ceviche, oysters, and lobster rolls, each crafted to reflect Miami's vibrant culinary scene.

Elevated Bar Program

Complementing the menu is a curated bar program featuring inventive cocktails inspired by tropical flavors, alongside a selection of wines and refreshing non-alcoholic options. This blend of craftsmanship and creativity makes Stiltsville Fish Bar an inviting place for social gatherings, celebrations, or casual evenings in Sunset Harbour.

A Local Landmark for Coastal Dining

The restaurant's design mirrors its culinary ethos-bright, welcoming, and infused with coastal charm. Large windows, nautical details, and outdoor seating create an atmosphere that reflects the energy of Miami Beach.

About Stiltsville Fish Bar

Stiltsville Fish Bar blends community spirit with culinary innovation. From its vibrant dishes to its inviting ambiance, the restaurant offers a true reflection of Miami Beach's coastal culture.