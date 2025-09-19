UNICEF Aid Trucks Robbed At Gunpoint In Gaza City

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Humanitarian aid in Gaza must be protected, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday, following the theft of therapeutic food critical for saving thousands of young lives from malnutrition as famine spreads.

The appeal comes a day after“armed individuals” robbed four UNICEF trucks carrying desperately needed Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF ).

The incident occurred outside its compound in Gaza City, where an Israeli military offensive is escalating.

Nearly 3,000 children impacted

“The individuals commandeered the drivers at gun point and diverted the RUTF before releasing the drivers and trucks,” the agency said in a statement .

“ This theft has denied at least 2,700 severely and acutely malnourished children of life-saving RUTF – vital supplies at a time when famine has been declared in the north of Gaza and the ongoing military operation is creating further displacement and adding to the devastating impact on children.”

UNICEF urged all in Gaza to respect and protect humanitarian aid and uphold international humanitarian law.

“ Children are bearing the heaviest burden ,” the statement said.

“Ultimately, a sustainable ceasefire is essential to create an environment where such incidents no longer occur, and aid can reach those who need it most – safely, quickly, and effectively.”

Looting remains a critical obstacle to humanitarian aid delivery in the Gaza Strip, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during his media briefing from Headquarters in New York.

He said UNICEF was forced to cancel a mission to the Kerem Shalom border crossing to pick up supplies for the third consecutive day“due to the high risk of looting on the route that was cleared by the Israeli authorities for us to use.”

Families fleeing south

As the offensive in Gaza City intensifies, the influx of people fleeing to the south is putting even more stress on already overstretched services.

“ People are arriving deep into the night, many of them walking for long hours without food, without water and without shelter ,” he said.

“The coastal Al Rashid Road remains extremely congested as vehicles, donkey carts, tuk-tuks and people on foot make their way south amid the escalating attacks.”

Furthermore, despite Israel's announcement allowing use of Salah Ad Din Road,“partners report that the road is impassable for travel by vehicles, as the route requires repairs.”

Moreover, Israeli authorities announced on Friday that the 48-hour window to use the road is now closed, meaning Al Rashid is the only route available for civilians who want to leave the north.

Needs are high

Meanwhile, the UN and partners continue their response efforts in the face of the extremely challenging circumstances and ongoing insecurity.

On Thursday, an interagency mission led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA ) carried out an assessment in multiple areas of Khan Younis where displaced people have recently arrived.

“The assessment noted high levels of need among the displaced families, especially for shelter, for food, for water, for medical care and for every essential part of survival,” said Dujarric.

Deadly crossing attack

In related developments, he said UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the deadly attack on Thursday at the King Hussein Bridge, the Allenby crossing between Jordan and the West Bank.

Two Israelis were killed by a Jordanian driver of an aid truck that was headed into Gaza.

The secretary-general underscored the imperative of safeguarding the humanitarian and impartial nature of relief efforts.

He also called on all parties“to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need, including through all available crossing and routes.”

The post UNICEF aid trucks robbed at gunpoint in Gaza City appeared first on Caribbean News Global .