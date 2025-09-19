Pinoy Fest D'mega Weekend Brings Three Days Of Music Food And Fun To MOTIONGATE Dubai

From street food and karaoke to rides and live shows, the ultimate Filipino celebration returns from September 26 to 28

MOTIONGATE Dubai is bringing the Pinoy Fest: D'Mega Weekend to life once again with three days of music, food, and culture. Best of all, Filipino nationals can enjoy exclusive entry at AED 99 per person or make it a two-park adventure for just Dh119 per person, from September 26-28, 2025.

The park will come alive with show-stopping cultural dance performances, captivating Filipino theatre shows, and live music that brings the energy. And of course, no Pinoy gathering is complete without karaoke, guests can take the stage at lively open-air karaoke sessions and sing their hearts out!

Craving a taste of home? Follow the aromas to the Filipino street food stalls, where freshly made favourites are served hot and flavourful, perfect for satisfying nostalgic cravings.

When it comes to fun, MOTIONGATE Dubai has it all from family favourites to adrenaline-packed rides. With over 29 rides and attractions for every age and every kind of adventurer, it's the perfect place to keep the fun going all day long.

