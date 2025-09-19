Kate Spade New York Champions Women's Mental Health Through Style And Sport In Kigali, Rwanda
On Purpose is the brand's social enterprise initiative. As part of On Purpose, kate spade has been funding women's empowerment work in Masoro, Rwanda since 2013 in collaboration with Abahizi CBC, a local handbag production facility. As the partnership began, and as the program grew, the need for empowerment and mental health resources within the community became increasingly clear.
Its mission is to use the On Purpose supply chain to empower the women who make these collections, and in turn invest in the communities they call home. Through this work, kate spade has seen that investing in a woman's mental health positively impacts her voice, choice, and power.
Hosted in partnership with Abahizi Rwanda and Issoko Community Development, this year's Women's Mental Health event titled“Her Mind. Her Game. Her Style.”, took place at the newly constructed sports and entertainment venue, Zaria Court Kigali. The gathering featured a powerful lineup of speakers:
-
The Honorable Nelly Mukazayire, Minister of Sport, Government of Rwanda
Clare Akamanzi, CEO, NBA Africa
Norette Turimuci, Kate Spade Social Impact Council
Stacy Charlène Usanase, APR Women's BBC
Taryn Bird, Executive Director, Social Impact, Kate Spade New York
kate spade new york has set a global goal to give 250,000 women and girls access to mental health resources by 2030. The brand will host its annual Global Summit on Women's Mental Health in New York City on Friday, October 10th, aligning with World Mental Health Day.
Learn more about kate spade's social impact work here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment