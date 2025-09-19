Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight P4 Microbiome, Biomica, Invea Therapeutics, Raqualia Pharma, Redhill Biopharma

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

"Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Irritable Bowel Syndrome treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Irritable Bowel Syndrome companies working in the treatment market are P4 Microbiome, Biomica, Invea Therapeutics, Inc., RaQualia Pharma, RedHill Biopharma Ltd., 4D pharma, SV-MMX Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, and other s, are developing therapies for the Irritable Bowel Syndrome treatment



Emerging Irritable Bowel Syndrome therapies such as - P4M01, BMC426, INVA 8002, RQ-00310941, RHB-102, Blautix, Rifamycin, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Irritable Bowel Syndrome market in the coming years.

In October 2024, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a healthcare company specializing in gastrointestinal conditions, is set to present new subgroup analysis findings at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course. The analyses, derived from the primary endpoint of the pivotal Phase III STARS trial, assess the treatment effect of apraglutide based on baseline demographics and disease-specific characteristics in adults with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). The oral presentation, reveals that apraglutide demonstrated a consistent treatment effect across various subgroups, including gender, age, body weight, region, race, ethnicity, and SBS characteristics, such as remnant bowel length. These results complement the previously reported positive outcomes from the pivotal Phase III trial. In February 2024, CinPhloro Pharma , part of the CinRx portfolio, is developing CIN-103 as an innovative treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with predominant diarrhea (IBS-D). The company announced that the first participant in its Phase 2 enviva study has been dosed. CIN-103, a novel phloroglucinol formulation designed for long-term use, is a non-opioid small molecule targeting multiple IBS-D mechanisms, including motility, secretion, pain, spasms, and inflammation.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Overview

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a chronic, often debilitating, functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorder. It can begin in childhood, adolescence, or adulthood and can resolve unexpectedly for periods throughout an individual's lifespan, recurring at any age. The condition causes recurrent attacks of abdominal pain or discomfort in association with bowel habits. The most important single risk factors are female gender, younger age and preceding gastrointestinal infections.

Emerging Irritable Bowel Syndrome Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical D=1qaevelopment Include:



P4M01: P4Microbiome

BMC426: Biomica

ORP-101: OrphoMed

INVA 8002: Invea Therapeutics, Inc.

RQ-00310941: RaQualia Pharma

RHB-102: RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Blautix : 4D pharma Rifamycin: SV-MMX Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Route of Administration

Irritable Bowel Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Irritable Bowel Syndrome Assessment by Product Type

Irritable Bowel Syndrome By Stage and Product Type

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Assessment by Route of Administration

Irritable Bowel Syndrome By Stage and Route of Administration

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Assessment by Molecule Type Irritable Bowel Syndrome by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Irritable Bowel Syndrome Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Irritable Bowel Syndrome are - Allergan, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., and Ardelyx, and others.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Analysis:

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders such as alteration of bowel habit, surge in the level of Unhealthy lifestyle are some of the important factors that are fueling the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Market Barriers

However, complex diagnostic processes, lack of awareness and other factors are creating obstacles in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market growth.

Scope of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Companies: P4Microbiome, Biomica, Invea Therapeutics, Inc., RaQualia Pharma, RedHill Biopharma Ltd., 4D pharma, SV-MMX Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapies: P4M01, BMC426, INVA 8002, RQ-00310941, RHB-102, Blautix, Rifamycin, and others

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Irritable Bowel Syndrome current marketed and Irritable Bowel Syndrome emerging therapies Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics: Irritable Bowel Syndrome market drivers and Irritable Bowel Syndrome market barriers

