Copperjoint Enters New Era With Legacy-Backed, Medical-Inspired Compression Socks For Men And Women

CopperJoint, originally founded by Stefano Starkel, is now owned by a U.S. family with backgrounds in medicine and caregiving. Their first innovation? A stylish new line of compression socks men and women love - featuring the brand's signature copper-infused technology with an updated fit, refined design, and expanded color range.“We're expanding CopperJoint's reach while staying grounded in what made it powerful to begin with - natural relief that works.”

NASHVILLE, TN - September 19, 2025 - CopperJoint, the compression wear brand originally founded by wellness advocate and surfer Stefano Starkel, is proud to announce its continued evolution under new U.S.-based family ownership. The brand, long known for copper-infused recovery gear, is entering a new chapter rooted in family values, healthcare expertise, and a renewed commitment to innovation.

Now led by a U.S. family with backgrounds in medicine, caregiving, and athletic performance, CopperJoint continues to deliver on its mission: to create products that empower people to move pain-free. Their first release under new leadership? A revitalized collection of compression socks men and women rely on daily for work, travel, and recovery.

The updated sock line reflects CopperJoint's belief that real relief should be accessible and wearable. These copper compression socks are crafted with 15-20 mmHg of graduated compression , promoting circulation, reducing swelling, and easing fatigue during long shifts or extended sitting. The addition of copper-infused yarn naturally neutralizes odors, while seamless toe stitching eliminates friction and discomfort - making them ideal for prolonged use.

“These are not your average compression socks,” said a CopperJoint spokesperson.“We've reimagined them to suit real lives - whether that's a nurse on a 12-hour shift, a teacher on their feet all day, or a traveler on a long-haul flight. Our goal is to combine function with comfort, and comfort with style.”

Unlike bulky or clinical-looking options, CopperJoint's compression socks for men and women now come in updated colorways including black, white, blue, and professional pinstripes - allowing wearers to pair them with scrubs, slacks, uniforms, or even business attire.

The new design is lightweight yet supportive and offering style of premium everyday wear. These odor-resistant compression socks not only help with leg and foot fatigue but also add a polished look to any outfit, from office meetings to post-workout recovery.

“We may be a small, family-run business now, but our vision is big,” the spokesperson added.“We're building on a legacy while staying true to what made CopperJoint effective in the first place - natural relief that works.”

The latest collection, including the newly updated compression socks men trust for daily support, is now available at and major online retailers including Amazon.