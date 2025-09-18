Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline 2025: Clinical Trials Overview, MOA, And ROA Insights By Delveinsight Ixaka Ltd, Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Humacyte

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Peripheral Artery Disease pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 22+ Peripheral Artery Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Peripheral Artery Disease Market.

The Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Peripheral Artery Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Peripheral Artery Disease companies working in the treatment market are Ixaka Ltd (formerly known as Rexgenero), Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Humacyte, Inc., Novo Nordisk, Helixmith, and others, are developing therapies for the Peripheral Artery Disease treatment



Emerging Peripheral Artery Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra, Human Acellular Vessel (HAV), Semaglutide, VM202, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Peripheral Artery Disease market in the coming years.

In June 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS) an investigational device exemption (IDE), allowing the company to proceed with a pivotal trial for its pulsatile intravascular lithotripsy therapy. The POWER-PAD-II clinical study will assess the safety and effectiveness of AVS's Pulse IVL System in treating patients with severely calcified peripheral arterial disease.

In November 2024, R3 Vascular, a U.S.-based bioabsorbable scaffold company, has received investigational device exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the ELITE-BTK pivotal trial for its peripheral arterial disease (PAD) treatment.

In March 2024, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) , a prominent global medical technology firm, announced today the enrollment of the first patient in the investigational device exemption (IDE) study titled "AGILITY." This study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the BD Vascular Covered Stent in treating Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD). In February 2024, Sensome has initiated the SEPARATE clinical trial to assess its Clotild Smart Guidewire technology for detecting blood vessel blockages in patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). The Clotild device, which received breakthrough designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 for brain artery applications, is now being evaluated for its potential benefits in PAD treatment.

Peripheral Artery Disease Overview

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a common circulatory condition characterized by the narrowing or blockage of the arteries outside the heart and brain, typically affecting the arteries in the legs. This reduction in blood flow can cause a range of symptoms and complications.

Emerging Peripheral Artery Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



REX-001: Ixaka Ltd (formerly known as Rexgenero)

ACP-01: Hemostemix Inc.

Honedra: Caladrius Biosciences

Human Acellular Vessel (HAV): Humacyte, Inc.

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk VM202: Helixmith

Peripheral Artery Disease Route of Administration

Peripheral Artery Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Peripheral Artery Disease Molecule Type

Peripheral Artery Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Peripheral Artery Disease Assessment by Product Type

Peripheral Artery Disease By Stage and Product Type

Peripheral Artery Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Peripheral Artery Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Peripheral Artery Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Peripheral Artery Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Peripheral Artery Disease Report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Peripheral Artery Disease are - BIOTRONIK, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, Bayer AG, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Koninklijke Philips NV, Cook, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Peripheral Artery Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment.

Peripheral Artery Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Peripheral Artery Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Peripheral Artery Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of PAD, Technological Advancements, Growing Awareness, Government Initiatives, Improved Healthcare Infrastructure, Rising Healthcare Expenditure, Collaboration and Partnerships, Aging Population, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Peripheral Artery Disease Market.

Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High Treatment Costs, Limited Awareness in Developing Regions, Regulatory Challenges, Economic Instability, Clinical Trial Challenges, Healthcare Infrastructure Gaps, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Peripheral Artery Disease Market growth.

Scope of Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Peripheral Artery Disease Companies: Ixaka Ltd (formerly known as Rexgenero), Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Humacyte, Inc., Novo Nordisk, Helixmith, and others

Key Peripheral Artery Disease Therapies: REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra, Human Acellular Vessel (HAV), Semaglutide, VM202, and others

Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Artery Disease current marketed and Peripheral Artery Disease emerging therapies Peripheral Artery Disease Market Dynamics: Peripheral Artery Disease market drivers and Peripheral Artery Disease market barriers

