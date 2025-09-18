Qatar's Aviation Sector Continues To Soar In August

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar witnessed a strong growth of visitors in August 2025 as the country recorded over five million air passengers, a rise of 6.4 percent in a single month for the first time in the history of Hamad International Airport (HIA) , according to the Air Transport Statistics released by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA).

The country continues to see significant momentum in the aviation industry. QCAA stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday that Qatar registered around 5.018 million air passengers in August this year, indicating an increase of 6.4 percent, compared to 4.718 million logged during the same period in 2024.

Air transport statistics further noted that the aircraft movement recorded 1.8 percent year-on-year rise in August 2025, totalling 24,763 flights, compared to 24,329 in the same time period last year.

The substantial increases in aircraft movement and passenger numbers demonstrate positive signs for the region's economic revival.

Air passenger traffic in Qatar has experienced remarkable growth over the years. With the rapid expansion of Hamad International Airport, the country has become a major hub for travelers connecting between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The airport's state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch services have attracted airlines from around the world, increasing the country's connectivity.

As the country builds on its strengths in aviation, the tourism sector is also benefiting, with the influx of international visitors further boosting the economy.

Meanwhile, cargo and mail traffic showed an increase of 1.1 percent to 222,887 tonnes in August this year compared to 222,570 tonnes in August 2024.

Qatar's aviation momentum reflects its broader economic diversification goals under the National Vision 2030 framework. With infrastructure projects underway, fleet expansion ahead, and digital innovation ongoing, Qatar is steadily reinforcing its status as a premier global aviation and travel hub.

Hamad International Airport is undergoing ongoing expansion to support future traffic growth, targeting capacity for up to 70 million passengers annually. It recorded a stable performance in the first half of 2025, demonstrating operational resilience and agility.

This was supported by a rise in point-to-point travel to Doha, reflected by 2.3 percent increase in passenger traffic between January to June 2025.

HIA served a total of 25.9 million passengers, 1.2 million tonnes of cargo, and over 136,000 aircraft movements in the first half of 2025. These figures align with broader regional operating trends, and the surge in passenger traffic to Doha reaffirms its growing appeal as a tourism and business destination.