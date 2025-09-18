128Th Brigade Opens Guardians Of Galaxy Drone School

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 128th Brigade announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“The 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade has opened a school for training UAV operators at the Sons of Khors unmanned systems battalion. Recruits undergo training and instruction here, with instructors who have real combat experience,” the report said.

The course consists of several stages. The first includes simulator practice, technical training courses, and safety drills with ammunition. Next are flights with real drones at training grounds.

The Guardians of the Galaxy school teaches how to work with all types of drones that the brigade has, including FPV, reconnaissance, and large bombers.

The brigade emphasizes that recruits are involved in combat missions only after adaptation, training, and coordination.

Photo: 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade