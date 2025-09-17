Maharashtra To Launch Certificate Courses For Jewellery Industry Jobs
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement during the inauguration of a major gems and jewellery exhibition in Mumbai.
These courses will be offered through the Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) to create a skilled workforce and support the fast-growing jewellery industry.
According to the government, the curriculum will be developed in partnership with industry stakeholders to ensure it matches the current requirements of the sector.
Training will cover various areas such as jewellery design, manufacturing, gemology, quality control, and business operations.
This initiative aims to bridge the skill gap and prepare youth for both domestic and international markets, ultimately boosting employment opportunities.
Alongside the training programmes, the state is also setting up a new Gems & Jewellery Park at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. The park will offer modern infrastructure and facilities to jewellery manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs, helping improve production and enhance India's share in global jewellery exports.
To enable faster implementation, the government is also simplifying procedures for land acquisition and business licensing in the sector. A dedicated“Ease of Doing Business War Room” has been set up at Mantralaya to monitor reforms and ensure smoother clearances.
This is expected to attract more private investments and make it easier for new businesses to enter the industry.
Industry experts believe the move will modernise traditional jewellery practices, encourage innovation, and open doors for young entrepreneurs in a field long dominated by family-run businesses.
The initiative highlights Maharashtra's broader focus on linking vocational education with job creation and export potential.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment