Maharashtra To Launch Certificate Courses For Jewellery Industry Jobs

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to introduce specialised certificate courses to train young people for careers in the gems and jewellery sector.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement during the inauguration of a major gems and jewellery exhibition in Mumbai.

These courses will be offered through the Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) to create a skilled workforce and support the fast-growing jewellery industry.

According to the government, the curriculum will be developed in partnership with industry stakeholders to ensure it matches the current requirements of the sector.

Training will cover various areas such as jewellery design, manufacturing, gemology, quality control, and business operations.

This initiative aims to bridge the skill gap and prepare youth for both domestic and international markets, ultimately boosting employment opportunities.

Alongside the training programmes, the state is also setting up a new Gems & Jewellery Park at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. The park will offer modern infrastructure and facilities to jewellery manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs, helping improve production and enhance India's share in global jewellery exports.

To enable faster implementation, the government is also simplifying procedures for land acquisition and business licensing in the sector. A dedicated“Ease of Doing Business War Room” has been set up at Mantralaya to monitor reforms and ensure smoother clearances.

This is expected to attract more private investments and make it easier for new businesses to enter the industry.

Industry experts believe the move will modernise traditional jewellery practices, encourage innovation, and open doors for young entrepreneurs in a field long dominated by family-run businesses.

The initiative highlights Maharashtra's broader focus on linking vocational education with job creation and export potential.

