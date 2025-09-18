WCPL: Shreyanka Patil And Aaliyah Alleyne Shine As Barbados Royals Complete Hat-Trick Of Titles

MENAFN - IANS) Guyana, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian cricketer Shreyanka Patil lifted her second franchise title of the year as the Barbados Royals defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a thrilling final encounter on Wednesday, September 17. Patil and Aaliyah Alleyne's clutch innings in the death overs helped the Royals win the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025 by three wickets.

After winning the toss and choosing to chase, Chinelle Henry-led Royals delivered a superb bowling performance as the Warriors scored an average total of 136-3 in their 20-over game. Opening batter Amy Hunter was the highest scorer for the team with 29 runs off 36 balls.

Reaching the 100-run mark seemed a challenge for the Warriors, but skipper Shemaine Campbelle and Protea cricketer Dane van Niekerk's steady innings of 28* and 27* helped the team set a respectable total.

While the Royals' bowlers couldn't take many wickets, they managed to contain the opposition batters. Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, and Alleyne each took one wicket.

Chasing the target, the Royals faced a couple of setbacks in the powerplay as their openers, Qiana Joseph and Chamari Athapaththu, returned to the pavilion early.

Identical knocks of 31 runs by wicketkeeper-batter Kycia Knight and Courtney Webb kept the Royals' boat afloat; however, the Warriors' bowling attack kept striking at regular intervals, making the chase difficult.

After losing three wickets in the 17th and 18th overs, the Royals could do nothing but hope for a miracle to save them from defeat and help them defend their title.

Patil seized the opportunity and brought her team back into the game by hitting a couple of boundaries under pressure in the 18th over. The 19th over saw Alleyne go berserk with the bat, hitting 12 runs off Molly Penfold.

The duo reduced the equation to four runs off the final six deliveries and finished the chase on the fourth ball of the 20th over, handing the Royals their third consecutive victory in the tournament.

The 2023 and 2024 champions added a third title to their cabinet and completed a three-peat after clinching the WCPL 2025 title.