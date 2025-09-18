Colombian Peso Stays Firm As Local Stocks Slip, Charts Show Market Cautious
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia saw its currency, the peso, hold steady near 3,875 per US dollar, while its main stock index, the COLCAP, dipped 0.24% to close at 1,834.30.
Charts from September 18 show the peso staying strong, with its value against the dollar rising for several weeks. This strength comes as the dollar weakens globally and risk appetite in emerging markets improves.
Yet stocks tell a different story. The COLCAP slipped as investors became more careful. The five best-performing stocks included Grupo Nutresa and Ecopetrol , supported by good financial results and stable cash flow.
Meanwhile, top losers like Celsia, which dropped 3.38%, reflected worries about utilities and global growth. Volumes fell below normal, suggesting traders wait for bigger moves before taking new risks.
Technical indicators back this caution. The daily USD/COP chart shows the peso trending upward against the dollar, below all key moving averages, with the RSI close to the oversold level.
The MACD remains negative, confirming current momentum but hinting at slowing gains. Tight Bollinger Bands show the market moving with less volatility.
For the COLCAP, the daily chart shows it just above its 50-day moving average but below short-term resistance. MACD and RSI both display losing steam. The four-hour COLCAP chart suggests reduced momentum and possible sideways trading ahead.
Behind these numbers, global liquidity is shrinking, as colored by the Global Liquidity Index NDQ line trending down in both charts. This means fewer investment dollars flooding into emerging markets like Colombia, which often leads to less dramatic price swings.
While the peso still outpaces currencies like the Brazilian real, it slightly lags behind the Chilean peso. This pattern highlights Colombia 's economic challenges, especially concern over future government policies and ongoing current account deficits.
Looking ahead, flows into Colombian ETFs are still positive but have slowed, and trading volumes suggest no one wants to make big bets right now.
Investors favor sectors with strong cash flows and the ability to weather uncertainty over riskier growth sectors. In short, Colombia's currency remains a bright spot, but stocks are treading water as investors await clear economic signals.
Technicals advise caution, and market players look for stability before jumping back in. The bigger story is about global money flows drying up and Colombia's need to show it can deliver steady returns, not just ride global trends.
