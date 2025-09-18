'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie Greenlit By Amazon After Series Finale

The fans of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' should not feel disheartened after the finale episode, as it is not the end yet. Amazon Prime Video has officially greenlit a feature film that will conclude the story of the hit YA series, reported Variety.

Exact plot details are under wraps, aside from the fact that it will continue the story of the series, which just aired the finale for its third and final season.

The movie will be written by Jenny Han, who wrote the books on which the show was based and developed them for television, alongside Sarah Kucserka, reported Variety.

The announcement was made at the series' finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.

"There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans," said Han as quoted by Variety.

According to Amazon, the Season 3 debut drew 25 million viewers globally within seven days of its launch the official description, the show is "a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer," as quoted by Variety.

"'The Summer I Turned Pretty' has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation," said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, as quoted by Variety.

"We're proud of the series' extraordinary success and couldn't be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter," added Courtney Valenti as quoted by Variety.

Lola Tung leads the cast alongside fellow cast members, including Jackie Chung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and more.

Han serves as co-showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. Both are also executive producers along with Karen Rosenfelt, as well as Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for Wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Wiip. (ANI)

