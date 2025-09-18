Did Dhanashree Verma Just CONFIRM Yuzvendra Chahal's Relationship With RJ Mahvash? [WATCH]
A clip from the reality show Rise & Fall featuring choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma is making waves online. In a candid conversation with co-contestant Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree appeared to touch upon the swirling rumours about her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and RJ Mahvash. Her cryptic responses and emotional tone have led fans to believe she subtly confirmed the relationship, and possibly hinted at betrayal.
Viral Clip Sparks Cheating Rumours
In the now-viral video circulated on Reddit, Arbaz tells Dhanashree,“Abhi jiske saath hai, main usko bohot acche se jaanta hoon,” referring to Chahal's alleged new partner. Rather than deny it, Dhanashree responds,“Chodo, mujhe unki baat nahi karni.” Arbaz continues, hinting at past cheating allegations, which Dhanashree doesn't deny but instead says,“Main bataungi na ek ek point toh...,” implying that there's more to the story she hasn't shared yet.
Spill Dhanashree Spillbyu/graceouslygorgeous_ inInstaCelebsGossip
Fans React:“Spill the Tea!”
Dhanashree's reaction is being seen by many fans as a quiet confirmation of the long-rumoured relationship between Chahal and RJ Mahvash. Some even speculated that Chahal may have cheated, citing past sightings of him with Mahvash before the divorce was public.
One Reddit user commented,“She should seriously expose him.” Another added,“It's always easier to blame women. Imagine the outrage if Dhanashree stepped out with someone else.”
Mixed Response from Viewers
While many viewers sympathize with Dhanashree's emotional journey, others have expressed frustration with her recurring narrative on Rise & Fall. Some believe she avoids specifics, often speaking vaguely, which leaves room for speculation. Critics argue she continues to portray herself as a victim without fully addressing what went wrong.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment