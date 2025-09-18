Central Govt May Hike DA To 58% Before Diwali 2025

A 3% Dearness Allowance hike for central government employees and pensioners might be announced before Diwali. This increase is calculated based on the CPI-IW index.

Good news for central government employees and pensioners before Diwali. A 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike is expected for the July-December 2025 period, raising it from 55% to 58%.

DA is revised twice a year. In March 2025, a 2% hike for Jan-June raised DA from 53% to 55%. Now, another 3% hike is expected for the July-December 2025 period.

A pensioner with a basic pension of ₹9,000 gets ₹4,950 at 55% DA. At 58%, it becomes ₹5,220, a monthly increase of ₹270, bringing the total pension to ₹14,220.

An employee with a basic salary of ₹18,000 will see their pay rise to ₹28,440 with a 58% DA, a monthly benefit of ₹540. The DA hike is based on the CPI-IW index.

No official announcement has been made, but it usually comes after Navaratri and before Diwali. This 3% hike is expected as a Diwali gift for employees and pensioners.