Samsung To Roll Out Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11, Buds3 FE On September 19

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, will roll out a slate of new devices on Friday, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea. These new releases will include the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) smartphone, the Galaxy Tab S11 tablet, and the Galaxy Buds3 FE wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy S25 FE will offer key flagship S-series features at a lower price point, with full support for Galaxy AI. It will come with One UI 8 and personalized AI functions such as "Now Brief," which will deliver tailored information based on a user's location, time, and habits.

"The device sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a high-performance chipset, a vapor chamber that is over 10 per cent larger than its predecessor, and a 4,900mAh battery. It will be sold in navy, ice blue, white, and jet black with 256GB storage for 946,000 won (around $700)," the report said.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will integrate Galaxy AI and Google Gemini with a high-performance chipset. "The Ultra model is the thinnest in the series at just 5.1mm thick, with the newly designed hexagonal S Pen improving grip and writing feel. Prices range from 998,800 won to 2,406,800 won depending on model and storage," the report noted.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE is set to feature larger speakers and enhanced active noise canceling (ANC) for improved audio quality. Users will be able to summon the Gemini AI assistant without using their smartphone to check schedules or messages while also accessing real-time translation features. "The earbuds, which come in black and gray, are priced at 159,000 won," the report said.

As per the report, the company said that all three new products deliver enhanced performance and creativity powered by Galaxy AI and added that it will continue to refine Galaxy AI to provide more convenient user experiences.

