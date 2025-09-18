4 WWE Names Who Could Be Next To Join Seth Rollins' The Vision After Becky Lynch

With Becky Lynch gone from The Vision, these four WWE stars could be next to align with Seth Rollins.

Despite being one of The Vision's fiercest rivals since its inception, LA Knight could be a surprise recruit. Triple H has a history of making unexpected booking decisions, and Knight's ongoing feud with Jey Uso might pave the way for an alliance. The former United States Champion recently delivered a BFT to Uso on RAW, and with Rollins' faction also targeting Jey, a shared enemy could unite them.

Ethan Page was once rumoured to be joining The Vision, but WWE kept him on NXT, where he currently holds the North American Title. With his NXT run seemingly nearing its end, fans expect him to drop the belt and move to the main roster. Known for his sharp heel work against names like Je'Von Evans and Ricky Saints, Page could bring a strategic edge to the group, complementing the powerhouse styles of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

From the moment The Vision was formed, Austin Theory was seen as a natural fit. Currently sidelined with an injury, he isn't expected to be out long. Once tipped as WWE's next big star, Theory has struggled in the tag division for over two years. Joining Rollins' faction could reignite his singles career and push him back into the main event picture, with his heel persona fitting seamlessly into the group's dynamic.

Ricky Saints was also linked to The Vision but has remained in NXT. Recently, his lack of direction has fuelled speculation about a call-up. A former AEW standout and ex-NXT North American Champion, Saints has the charisma and in-ring skill to thrive alongside Rollins and Paul Heyman. WWE reportedly sees him as a future top star, and The Vision could be the perfect platform to elevate his profile.