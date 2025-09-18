World Bamboo Day: Benefits Of Eating Bamboo But This Part Is Toxic

Bamboo health benefits: World Bamboo Day is celebrated on September 18. Bamboo is a type of grass that provides many benefits to the body. Due to its height, people often mistake it for a tree. It is not a tree but a grass. Some species of bamboo are used in various recipes, from making pickles to other dishes. Eating bamboo has its benefits, but if not prepared correctly due to a lack of knowledge, it can also be harmful. Learn about the benefits and harms of bamboo for the body.

What are the benefits of eating bamboo?

Rich in nutrients like Vitamin A and minerals, bamboo shoots are used in food. Eating them provides significant benefits. Consuming bamboo helps lower cholesterol, which in turn reduces the risk of heart-related diseases. People with digestion disorders can also eat bamboo shoots. It helps increase appetite. Bamboo has a slightly sweet and crunchy taste. It also alleviates the problem of constipation. Bamboo contains a low amount of carbohydrates, which is why it can be consumed by people with diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases. If you prefer a low-carbohydrate diet, you can include bamboo. Being a low-carb food, bamboo is also considered good for weight management. It contains an adequate amount of fiber, which helps boost metabolism. Bamboo also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that reduce free radicals in the body. This also lowers the risk of cancer.

Which part of bamboo is poisonous?

The twig or raw shoot of bamboo is poisonous. It contains the chemical cyanogenic glycoside, which produces hydrogen cyanide. If bamboo shoots are eaten raw, they can cause a lot of harm to the body. The poison is eliminated if the bamboo is boiled properly.

ALSO READ: World Bamboo Day: Try Bamboo Crafting for a Luxury Home Look