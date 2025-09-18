Real Star Upendra Birthday Special: Three Upcoming Movies Fans Can Watch On Big Screen

Real Star Upendra celebrates his birthday with exciting updates for fans. From Bhargava to Guerrilla War and 45, here are three upcoming Kannada movies that Upendra fans can watch on the big screen.

Sandalwood star Upendra is celebrating his birthday today. As part of the celebrations, the actor will be meeting his fans to mark the special occasion. Adding to the excitement, Upendra's milestone 50th film was officially announced. The film, titled 'Guerilla War', will be directed by Omprakash Rao, marking another major collaboration in the Kannada film industry.

In his 50th film Guerilla War, Upendra will be seen in the powerful role of a soldier. The film promises to bring a mix of action, drama, and patriotism to the big screen Nimika Ratnakar has been roped in as the female lead opposite Upendra. Her pairing with the star adds freshness and anticipation to the project.

The legendary Nadabrahma Hamsalekha is composing the music for the film, raising expectations for memorable songs and a powerful background score. The story and direction have been penned by Prakash. The film is being jointly produced by Omprakash Rao and R Vasudeva Reddy, bringing strong creative and production experience to the project.

The poster of the much-awaited film Guerrilla War has been released, creating a buzz among fans. In the poster, Upendra is seen in a soldier's uniform, holding a sophisticated gun and appearing to be engaged in a military operation. His intense look and commanding presence hint at a high-octane performance.

As Upendra's milestone 50th film, Guerrilla War is already generating massive excitement, with the poster adding to the anticipation for the grand release.

The teaser of Bhargava, the upcoming Kannada action drama directed by Naganna, has been officially released, delighting fans of Real Star Upendra. The film pairs Upendra with Ankita Amar in the lead roles, with music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Rajarathnam.

45 is an upcoming Kannada-language action fantasy film directed by music maestro Arjun Janya in his directorial debut. Produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, the movie boasts a stellar cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B. Shetty, and Kaustubha Mani in the lead roles, making it one of the most anticipated releases in Sandalwood.

Director and actor Real Star Upendra was born on September 18, 1968, in Koteshwar, near Kundapur entered the film industry as a director with the movie Tarle Nan Maga, which was released in 1992.