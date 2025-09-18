Telangana MLA Cancels Son's Wedding Reception To Donate Rs 2 Crore For Farmers
Bathula Laxma Reddy, the MLA from Miryalaguda, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for giving him the cheque on Thursday.
The MLA requested that the money be spent to give a bag of urea to one lakh farmers in his constituency.
The MLA was accompanied by his son, Sai Prasanna and other family members. Prasanna's wedding took place recently, and the family had planned a grand reception.
However, considering the problems faced by farmers due to urea shortage, the MLA decided to cancel the lavish reception and instead use the same money to help farmers.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Revanth Reddy lauded this selfless act, appreciating the MLA and his family for turning a personal celebration into a collective blessing for the farming community.
The MLA's gesture came days after his gunman allegedly diverted a full lorry-load of urea, allocated for farmers in Miryalaguda Assembly constituency. There were allegations that the urea was being blackmarketed.
The gunman allegedly impersonated MLA's personal assistant and pressured officials. He claimed the shipment was needed for official use and redirected the lorry bound for the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society concerned.
This came to light when officials cross-checked records after the MLA enquired about supplies for his constituency. The officials complained to the MLA about their gunman's unauthorised calls and bullying tactics.
Superintendent of Police, Sharatchandra Pawar, took serious note of the issue and ordered an immediate probe.
Following the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao had accused Congress leaders of involvement in black marketing of urea. He remarked that when an MLA's gunman takes away a lorry of urea, the MLA may be "diverting" the entire warehouse of urea.
