Ajlan Saad Al-Ajlan officially opens ORGATEC WORKSPACE, Stationery & Paper, Gifts & Homeware, and Kids & Toys
(MENAFN- Action PR) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 17 September 2025 – ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia, along with Stationery & Paper, Gifts & Homeware, and Kids & Toys, officially opened yesterday at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre (RFECC), as more than 250 exhibitors showcased the latest products from across the region and beyond.
The dual conference stages – ORGATEC WORKSPACE Summit and the Creative Circle – saw several engaging sessions from industry leaders on day one, covering the latest trends including workspace design and sustainable corporate gifting.
Running until tomorrow, 18 September, the event was officially inaugurated on Tuesday by Ajlan Saad Al-Ajlan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Riyadh Chamber, the Strategic Partner of the event. Speaking during the opening ceremony, Al-Ajlan said: “We are proud to officially open and be Strategic Partners with ORGATEC WORKSPACE, Stationery & Paper, Gifts & Homeware, and Kids & Toys, here in Saudi Arabia. By bringing such events to the Kingdom – events that are already proven and established in other global markets – we are connecting international and regional industry expertise. It is with this sharing of knowledge and innovation that we will keep delivering towards our Vision 2030 goals.”
Saudi Workspace Innovation and Future Design in Focus on Day One of Summit
On the opening afternoon of the ORGATEC WORKSPACE Summit, numerous engaging sessions took place, with a strong focus on Saudi Arabia’s current workplace innovation and what the workspace of the future may look like.
The opening panel discussed how Saudi-driven innovation is shaping the future of the office, from culturally attuned design and agile project delivery to sustainability and supply chain resilience. Speaking as part of the panel was Mohammed Al Zamil, Managing Director at I-AM, who highlighted how local insight is redefining excellence in workplace design.
Later in the day, Muhannad A Alhammadeh, Marketing Director of HAY Developments, delivered a thought-provoking session on what the workspace might look like in a decade from now. “By 2035, the workplace will be shaped by multiple generations, hybrid work, automation, and climate urgency,” said Alhammadeh, who also explored how we move beyond one-size-fits-all spaces to create adaptive, inclusive environments.
Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President at dmg events, added: “As expected, the inaugural edition of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia is spotlighting how the Kingdom continues to establish itself as a vibrant hub for creativity, design, and innovation. What we have seen so far is that it is also doing its part in shaping the future of workplaces.”
Outside of the content platforms, regional and international exhibitors are showcasing their latest innovation to the market during this week’s event. Tarek Amin, Dealer Development Manager at Haworth Middle East & Africa, praised the inaugural event for the networking opportunities in a key market for the company.
“We’re delighted to join the first edition of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia with our partner Almutlaq Furniture,” he said. “The Kingdom is a key market for us, and the opportunities here are tremendous as it continues its transformation under Saudi Vision 2030. From the very first moment, we’ve been busy connecting with both familiar faces and new ones, making this an exciting and rewarding experience.”
Another exhibitor who is seeing similar success is office furniture manufacturer ACTIU. Speaking from the event, Jose Garcia, Qyos Product Manager at ACTIU, said his company is showcasing its latest acoustic pods, height-adjustable tables, and soft seating ranges. “Saudi Arabia is a key market with huge potential, and this show allows us to establish our presence and connect with architects, designers, and corporate end-users,” he added. “The response on day one has been very encouraging.”
Industry Must Seek Sustainable Sourcing Methods to Support Middle East’s Low-Waste Future
Taking place alongside Stationery & Paper, Gifts & Homeware, and Kids & Toys is The Creative Circle, a two-day forum with 25 speakers, as well as a three-day workshop by Artsy. Providing market insights and trend analysis in retail, homeware, and gifting, the workshop is powered by Pan Gulf Marketing’s Funbo and Fantastick.
One of the highlight sessions on the opening day was a fireside chat with Dr Mohammad Tantawy, Co-Founder, Board Member & CMO at Green Point Group. Titled ‘Paper Changers: Turning Over a New Leaf in Sustainable Stationery’, Tantawy called on the paper and stationery industry to align with the Middle East’s move towards a low-waste future, as pressure grows to reduce its environmental footprint via sustainable sourcing.
“There is a lot of greenwashing here, so companies must look at the full manufacturing process, including working with a reliable partner,” said Tantawy. “Companies must check from the certificate stage through the entire process of the product itself.”
First-time exhibitor Hobbies Castle, one of the Kingdom’s largest pop culture and trading card distributors, hailed the organisers for launching a much-needed industry platform in the form of Kids & Toys. “We have already created some incredible connections with other distributors, widening our potential network and customer base, which was a key focus our participation,” said Mostafa, Hamdy, Country Manager KSA at Hobbie Castle.
Jasmeet Bakshi, Vice President, Design and Hospitality at dmg events, added: “It is great to see industry leading distributors creating new connections and inroads into new markets as early as the first day. By combining three dedicated sourcing exhibitions – Stationery & Paper, Gifts & Homeware, and Kids & Toys – we have created a powerhouse platform for companies to network, sign deals, and grow their markets.”
