University Of Jordan Tops Kingdom, Joins Global MBA Elite
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 18 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan has achieved a new milestone by ranking first nationally and within the 251–300 global tier in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, one of the most prestigious international rankings for Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs.
According to a statement issued by the university on Thursday, the ranking is based on a set of key indicators, including employability, return on investment, alumni outcomes, academic leadership, and internationalization.
It is noteworthy that this ranking is considered one of the most influential and reputable worldwide, alongside the Financial Times and The Economist rankings.
This marks the first time the University of Jordan has been included in this distinguished global rank
