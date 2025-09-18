Malaysian FM: UN Must Protect Palestinians Fundamental Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hassan said on Thursday that the UN plan of action must protect the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, guarantee their independent state, respect their aspirations, and ensure their safety.
In a press statement, Hassan that Malaysia will deliver a strong message at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, stressing the need to enhance support for the UN' humanitarian and development efforts in Palestine.
He also stressed that Israel must bear responsibility for its ongoing violations of international law, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, and work to achieve justice, including reparations, for the Palestinian people.
He emphasized that the first step for the New York Declaration to have real meaning is an immediate cessation of the ongoing war and atrocities in Gaza.
Hassan affirmed Malaysia's full support for the international community's efforts to advance the two-state solution and the recognition of a sovereign State of Palestine, as stipulated in the New York Declaration, emphasizing that this recognition is a crucial step towards ending Israel's policies of illegal occupation and annexation. (end)
