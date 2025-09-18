JOHN HUGHES ON GOLF DIGEST's BEST TEACHERS LIST FOR 2026-2027

John Hughes was again voted to the“Best Teachers In Every State” list by Golf Digest Magazine for 2026-2027 in the state of Florida.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Golf Digest, one of the nation's leading resources for professional and amateur golfers alike, periodically publishes lists of the best golf courses, new equipment, and instructors both in the country and in individual states. These lists, in addition to giving facilities and instructors great publicity among golfers in their areas, help those seeking teachers to have confidence that they are making a good choice. One of the most popular of these lists is titled“Best Teachers In Every State ,” and is released once every two years.John Hughes has been honored to appear on this list in past years, which is created by having experts in the field vote on which teachers they feel are the best in their region. With the 2026-2027 Best Teachers In Every State list released during the second half of 2025, John Hughes is again listed as one of Florida's top instructors.Golfers who have met John Hughes and benefited from his hands-on instructional methods will not be surprised to find his name on the Golf Digest list. Over the years of his work with golf students, John has refined the process of assessing current skill levels, identifying key areas for improvement, and focusing on those areas with efficiency to help golfers reach the next level as quickly as possible.To achieve these results, John starts with the abilities that golf instructors have always relied upon – interpersonal communication, knowledge of the game, and identifying weak points in the student's stance, form, and dynamic motion during a swing. In addition, John heavily incorporates technology into his teaching style, using devices from floor plates to video analytics and many others to more quickly and accurately identify what's happening when the student takes a swing.John also goes above and beyond when providing instruction by giving his clients a wealth of resources to peruse after the instructional session itself is concluded. These include virtual follow-up opportunities, video guides, and other tools that students can use to maximize their learning. John and his team of instructors at John Hughes Golf also offer virtual sessions for students who can't make it to central Florida in person but want to improve their game from the comfort of their own homes.With John's depth of expertise and his student-centered approach to teaching, his inclusion on the Golf Digest Best Teachers In Every State list is not a surprise. It is a reflection of the commitment John has to the game of golf and to promoting it to the next generation. In addition to serving as the president and CEO of John Hughes Golf, John is actively involved in the PGA at the local, state, and national levels. More information is available at johnhughesgolf .

