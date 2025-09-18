Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Hides“Golden Biscuits” Inside Her T-Shirt During The Task, Male Contestants Lash Out
The rule was simple: the opposite team had to steal golden biscuits from the rival team. Neelam, however, hid several golden biscuits under her T-shirt, making sure the rival team could not steal any.
Her move immediately drew strong reactions from players, including Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Baseer Ali. Amaa, who had a role in being the referee for the entire task, issued a stern warning to Neelam that if anyone tried to reach into Neelam's clothing, she would be held responsible because it was an idea that stemmed from her mind, and everybody had to play the game.
He emphasized that each contestant must be accountable for their own game and strategy. Neelam responded that she was aware of what she was doing and that she would surely not play the“woman card” or the“victim card”. A similar incident had occurred during Bigg Boss season 15, when contestant Nikki Tamboli had hidden an oxygen mask inside her pants while playing a task, aiming to defeat her rival, Rahul Vaidya, and win immunity for the week.
During the Weekend Ka Vaar back then, host Salman Khan had lashed out at Nikki Tamboli for stooping down so low just for a task. He had also questioned her, had Rahul still taken out the oxygen mask from her pants, how would she have reacted? He added that Nikki would have probably created a hue and cry over being victimised and also would have accused Rahul of physically violating her.
Neelam's actions remind us of Nikki's incident, which had her face the wrath of Salman Khan and trolling from social media users.
