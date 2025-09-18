Water For People India Inspires Youth Action Through ‘Guardians of Groundwater’ Awareness Session at IIMC
(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi | 17th September 2025– Water For People India, an international nonprofit organization committed to ensuring sustainable access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, conducted a student awareness and action program at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on 17th September as part of its flagship campaign, Guardians of Groundwater. The event marked a significant milestone under the campaign’s youth-focused initiative, Yuva Ki Leher, which aims to cultivate awareness, responsibility, and solutions among young people to address the pressing issue of groundwater depletion.
Recognizing youth as catalysts for long-term environmental change, the session brought together students and experts to collectively explore India’s groundwater crisis and identify actionable solutions. The session highlighted that the vagaries of climate change – intensifying rainfall variability, water scarcity, and seasonal imbalances – have made it even more crucial to address groundwater management both at a policy and community level.
The program opened with the screening of the campaign video by noted filmmaker and Guardians of Groundwater brand ambassador, Imtiaz Ali (watch here), who called on youth across India to become active stewards of water conservation. Students were also engaged in a media simulation workshop designed to demonstrate their understanding of the issue and to offer innovative solutions on how communication can shine a light on this increasingly vital issue.
The session emphasized that nearly 70% of urban water supply depends on groundwater, and unsustainable extraction, combined with rapid urbanization, has put immense pressure on aquifers. Experts and representatives from Water For People India stressed that equipping young people especially future communicators with the knowledge and motivation to use their voice and spread awareness is essential to reshaping how India manages its water resources.
Commenting on the significant session, Bishwadeep Ghose, Country Director, Water For People India, said: “India’s groundwater is depleting at an alarming rate, and we need every segment of society to take ownership, especially young people. Through the Guardians of Groundwater campaign, we are equipping the next generation with the knowledge and motivation to safeguard this vital resource. Their voice, their energy, and their innovation will define the future of water security in India.”
Water For People team facilitated an interactive dialogue with students, encouraging them to explore the intersections between groundwater and climate change, and to brainstorm actionable community-driven solutions. Participants enthusiastically pledged to act as water stewards in their communities, championing conservation and sustainability.
Building on its momentum, the campaign conducted a similar session last week at Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi, and also organized one at DMI, Patna. Together, the three sessions engaged more than 200 students, reflecting the campaign’s growing grassroots impact among youth communities.
Water For People India’s Guardians of Groundwater campaign is aiming to build a network of Water Warriors in colleges/universities as guardians of ground water and engage youths to make groundwater preservation a youth led mass movement.
