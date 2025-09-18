Mohammad Shamim Bepari – Entrepreneur, Digital Marketing Visionary, Android App Developer & AI Engineer
**Mohammad Shamim Bepari** (widely known as **BP Kawser BP**) was born on **02 September 1994** in *Nayanmadbar Kandi, Mohishkhola Bazar, Naria, Shariatpur, Dhaka Division, Bangladesh*. He comes from a respected family known as *Bepari Bari*. His father is **Nurul Hossain Bepari**, and Shamim is the eldest son in the family.
From his childhood, Shamim was different from others. He never liked to show off his talents in front of people. Even during his school days, he often knew the right answers but chose not to say them openly. As a result, teachers sometimes thought he was a weak student. In reality, his mindset was unique—he believed that bookish competition could not truly serve the nation, and he always preferred practical knowledge and real-life skills over theoretical marks.
He completed his early education at the local school near his home and later attended **Mohishkhola High School**. Although he was not counted among the top students, his way of thinking and practical approach to life made him stand apart.
For the last **10 years**, Shamim has been living in **Malaysia**, where he has worked tirelessly—often like a regular laborer at night—while silently building his own vision for the future. His lifestyle is simple, humble, and grounded. He never likes to do anything just to show people. Even the good deeds he does for others leave no evidence, because he believes true kindness does not need publicity. His social media reflects none of his inner talents or achievements; only those who personally received his help can speak about it.
Shamim is a man of faith, a devout follower of **Islam**, and takes his religious life seriously. He finds peace in worshipping Allah and follows strong moral values such as honesty, fairness, and justice.
---
Professional Journey
Shamim Bepari is an **Entrepreneur, Business Strategist, Digital Marketing Expert, Android App Developer, and AI Engineer**. His career combines both business acumen and deep technical expertise. Over the years, he has gained valuable experience in different industries, especially in **digital marketing, communication, and automation technologies**.
He is skilled in building automated systems for **SMS replies, social media platforms, Gmail, websites, and other digital networks**. His ability to merge creativity with technology has helped him establish himself as a visionary in the digital space.
---
EchoRemind – Smart Voice Alarm & Personal Assistant
Among his many innovations, the most remarkable is **EchoRemind – Smart Voice Alarm & Personal Assistant**, a revolutionary Android app built for global users.
The app was designed after years of research and personal observation of a common human problem: **forgetfulness and poor time management**. People of all ages—students, professionals, business people, elderly individuals—struggle to maintain their schedules. EchoRemind solves this problem with simplicity and intelligence.
Core Features:
- **Smart Voice Alerts** – Users write down tasks, reminders, or notes, and EchoRemind automatically turns them into voice notifications at the right time.
- **Universal Use** – Perfect for those who often forget business meetings, personal commitments, medicines, meals, or even special occasions with loved ones. It can even remind users of targets set years in advance.
- **Student-Friendly** – Students can plan which subject to study at which time, including breaks, sports, or extra activities.
- **Daily Life Organizer** – From market shopping lists to business schedules, everything can be managed in one place.
- **Mood Tracking** – Monitors daily mood changes and generates detailed reports.
- **Report System** – Users can download separate reports for reminders, moods, shopping lists, and tasks. All reports include date and time stamps and are downloadable in **PDF format**. They can also be shared via WhatsApp, Messenger, other social media, or even printed.
- **Customization Without Limits** – Users can add unlimited reminders, notes, and lists according to personal needs.
Privacy & Security:
- **User Data is Fully Private** – All information is stored only on the user’s device.
- Shamim himself, as the creator, has **no access** to any user’s personal data—even if he wanted to.
- If a user clears app data or uninstalls it, everything is automatically deleted.
- Only report downloads require an internet connection; all other features work both **online and offline**.
Global Reach:
- Supports **18 major world languages** (including English) for maximum accessibility.
- Designed for **every Android device** and **every age group**—young, elderly, students, professionals, businesspeople, and families.
EchoRemind is not just an alarm app. It is a **true life assistant**, helping people stay organized, productive, and stress-free.
---
Personal Traits
What makes Shamim Bepari truly special is not only his technical knowledge but also his character. He is a man of humility, honesty, and strong principles. He dislikes unnecessary attention and believes real impact comes from silent actions. He helps people privately, never keeping proof or records, and even discourages others from making his help public.
Shamim’s combination of **entrepreneurship, technology, and ethics** makes him an inspiring figure for many. His success is not measured only by his projects but also by the values he holds and the positive influence he brings into the lives of others.
The app “EchoRemind Smart Voice Alarm” is now officially available worldwide.
Download link:
(Available on Google Play Store)
---
Social Media
- **Facebook:**
- **Instagram:**
- **TikTok:** @bpkawser159
- **YouTube:**
@bpkawserbp?si=1EfGO0u-z-I8hM7Q
---
Conclusion
From a small village in Bangladesh to the busy life of Malaysia, from a humble worker to a **visionary digital innovator**, Mohammad Shamim Bepari has shown that determination, faith, and knowledge can build a meaningful life. His journey reflects not just personal success, but also the spirit of helping others and solving real-life problems through technology.
He continues to work silently, without seeking recognition, proving that true greatness often lies in humility, service, and faith.
Download link:
(Available on Google Play Store)
Social Media
- **Facebook:**
- **Instagram:**
- **TikTok:** @bpkawser159
- **YouTube:**
