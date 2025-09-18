Labour Minister Meets ILO Director-General

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met with Director-General of the International Labour Organization H E Gilbert Houngbo in Geneva. The meeting reviewed avenues of cooperation between Qatar and the ILO.

