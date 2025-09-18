The Sunday Guardian Unveils Landmark 75-Page Special Edition: Transforming Bharat - Modi@75
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Marking a historic milestone in Indian journalism, The Sunday Guardian has launched a monumental 75-page special edition titled 'Transforming Bharat: Modi@75'. Published to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, this edition is as symbolic as it is substantive, spanning 75 pages to reflect his age while chronicling Bharat's transformation under his leadership.
This special edition captured the remarkable journey of India across multiple domains - economic reforms, technological innovation, rural development, women empowerment, youth-led entrepreneurship, defense modernisation, foreign policy, cultural revival, and India's rise on the global stage. With in-depth reportage, analytical essays, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and rare archival insights, the edition offers readers a panoramic view of how India has redefined its identity and aspirations over the past decade. More than a journalistic tribute, it stands as a living chronicle of an era where governance and vision intersected to bring sweeping changes to the nation.
The initiative reflects The Sunday Guardian's vision of transcending routine reportage to create journalism that endures as a historical record of national significance. With its expansive 75-page format, unlike anything attempted in recent memory, this has set a new benchmark in commemorative publishing. This special edition is not only a retrospective of India's achievements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership but also a forward-looking narrative that captures the nation's aspirations on the path to Viksit Bharat 2047. By combining symbolism with substance, The Sunday Guardian has reimagined how media can document leadership and nation-building in a way that informs, inspires, and endures.
What makes Transforming Bharat: Modi@75 particularly impactful is its ability to blend depth with accessibility. It speaks to policymakers and intellectuals while also resonating with ordinary readers who have been direct beneficiaries of welfare schemes, digital inclusion, infrastructure expansion, and opportunities emerging from India's growing global stature. The edition highlights how policies have translated into real-life change and how the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat has inspired innovation and self-confidence across all sections of society.
Speaking about this initiative, Joyeeta Basu, Editor, The Sunday Guardian, highlighted, "This supplement dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra not only celebrates his landmark birthday but also mirrors the scale and depth of his contribution to Bharat. It captures a decade and more of the extraordinary changes he has brought about as a visionary leader and a karmayogi who has devoted his life to the well-being of Bharat and its people. As the nation marches towards the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat, we see this edition having archival value and holding relevance for generations to come."
Adding perspective on the larger vision, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of iTV Foundation, highlighted, "The Transforming Bharat: Modi@75 edition is a shining example of how media can celebrate leadership responsibly and meaningfully. It is innovative in its concept, expansive in its execution, and profound in its message. By capturing Bharat's transformation and India's emergence as a confident global power, this edition inspires pride and reflection among citizens."
With Transforming Bharat: Modi@75, The Sunday Guardian has redefined commemorative journalism in India. The edition is not just a tribute to one leader but a reflection of a nation in transition, a chronicle of achievements, and a reminder of the possibilities that lie ahead. By innovatively combining symbolic storytelling with substantive analysis, it sets a new benchmark for the media industry and underscores the enduring role of journalistm in shaping national memory.
This special edition captured the remarkable journey of India across multiple domains - economic reforms, technological innovation, rural development, women empowerment, youth-led entrepreneurship, defense modernisation, foreign policy, cultural revival, and India's rise on the global stage. With in-depth reportage, analytical essays, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and rare archival insights, the edition offers readers a panoramic view of how India has redefined its identity and aspirations over the past decade. More than a journalistic tribute, it stands as a living chronicle of an era where governance and vision intersected to bring sweeping changes to the nation.
The initiative reflects The Sunday Guardian's vision of transcending routine reportage to create journalism that endures as a historical record of national significance. With its expansive 75-page format, unlike anything attempted in recent memory, this has set a new benchmark in commemorative publishing. This special edition is not only a retrospective of India's achievements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership but also a forward-looking narrative that captures the nation's aspirations on the path to Viksit Bharat 2047. By combining symbolism with substance, The Sunday Guardian has reimagined how media can document leadership and nation-building in a way that informs, inspires, and endures.
What makes Transforming Bharat: Modi@75 particularly impactful is its ability to blend depth with accessibility. It speaks to policymakers and intellectuals while also resonating with ordinary readers who have been direct beneficiaries of welfare schemes, digital inclusion, infrastructure expansion, and opportunities emerging from India's growing global stature. The edition highlights how policies have translated into real-life change and how the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat has inspired innovation and self-confidence across all sections of society.
Speaking about this initiative, Joyeeta Basu, Editor, The Sunday Guardian, highlighted, "This supplement dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra not only celebrates his landmark birthday but also mirrors the scale and depth of his contribution to Bharat. It captures a decade and more of the extraordinary changes he has brought about as a visionary leader and a karmayogi who has devoted his life to the well-being of Bharat and its people. As the nation marches towards the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat, we see this edition having archival value and holding relevance for generations to come."
Adding perspective on the larger vision, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of iTV Foundation, highlighted, "The Transforming Bharat: Modi@75 edition is a shining example of how media can celebrate leadership responsibly and meaningfully. It is innovative in its concept, expansive in its execution, and profound in its message. By capturing Bharat's transformation and India's emergence as a confident global power, this edition inspires pride and reflection among citizens."
With Transforming Bharat: Modi@75, The Sunday Guardian has redefined commemorative journalism in India. The edition is not just a tribute to one leader but a reflection of a nation in transition, a chronicle of achievements, and a reminder of the possibilities that lie ahead. By innovatively combining symbolic storytelling with substantive analysis, it sets a new benchmark for the media industry and underscores the enduring role of journalistm in shaping national memory.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Nicole Fernandes
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment