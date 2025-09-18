India-Based Enlite Wins Indian Patent For Global-First Indian Innovation In Building Management Technology

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 17, 2025 - Enlite, the design-led, product-first company transforming how buildings are run, announced that it has been granted its first patent: "A Building Management System for Wireless Control of Equipment and a Method Thereof."

The patent marks a major milestone in Enlite's mission to make the built environment intelligent by default. The innovation eliminates the rigid, decades-old approach of wired systems and introduces a wireless, self-commissioning, cloud-connected building management system (BMS) - a breakthrough that enables real-time control, autonomous decision-making, and seamless operation, both online and offline.

At its core, the patented system features:

A self-commissioning controller unit for plug-and-play equipment control.
A communication module for secure cloud connectivity and real-time processing.
A mirrored control algorithm stored onboard for uninterrupted operations in offline mode.
A feedback module ensuring safe, efficient, and optimized equipment performance.
A device discovery module that enables automatic detection of new devices for faster deployment.

Garima Bharadwaj, Co-Founder & CTO of Enlite, said: "For a long time, building automation was treated as a black box - expensive, rigid, and something you had to simply trust without questioning. With this patent, we've not only reimagined how infrastructure can be wireless and adaptive, but we've also brought credibility to a space where trust in technology was missing. It's a win not just for Enlite but for the industry, proving that smarter systems can also be reliable and future-ready."

Gaurav Bali, Co-Founder & CEO of Enlite, added: "Innovation in our space has often been about promises rather than proof. Securing this patent is validation that our approach is different - it's not just an idea, it's a tested and protected technology that's already delivering measurable impact. From eliminating thousands of kilometres of wiring to reducing carbon emissions at scale, this milestone reinforces that wireless, intelligent systems are not just possible, they're here, and theyâ€TMre changing how buildings are run."

The newly granted patent not only strengthens Enlite's IP portfolio but also enforces its leadership in wireless, API-first automation systems that define how the real estate industry approaches sustainability, scalability, and occupant experience.

