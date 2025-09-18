Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, U.S. Explore New Horizons For Trade And Investment

Uzbekistan, U.S. Explore New Horizons For Trade And Investment


2025-09-18 02:05:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. A delegation led by Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, is on a working visit to the US to hold meetings with representatives of leading American companies and financial institutions, Trend reports.

The agenda focuses on expanding trade and economic cooperation, attracting new investment, and facilitating the entry of Uzbek companies into international markets. Special attention is being given to strengthening collaboration in the banking and financial sector, as well as exploring opportunities for broader partnerships in the U.S. stock market.

The program also includes talks with major U.S. companies in healthcare, hospitality, real estate development, innovation, and high technology. A dedicated track of negotiations is devoted to digital technologies and artificial intelligence, with discussions centered on integrating innovative solutions into public services and supporting industrial modernization.

The constructive nature of the talks highlights the strategic importance of the Uzbekistan–U.S. partnership and paves the way for new opportunities across key sectors. The work of the Uzbek delegation in the United States is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries grew by 15 percent, reaching $881.7 million, while U.S. direct investment in Uzbekistan amounted to $612.6 million. More than 300 companies with US capital now operate in the country, including 167 fully owned by U.S. investors.

MENAFN18092025000187011040ID1110077900

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search