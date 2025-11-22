403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia: Americans Show Understanding Of Moscow's Concerns Regarding Ukraine Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that the United States of America has "acknowledged soundness" of Moscow's concerns regarding roots of the Ukraine crisis.
Washington acknowledged these concerns namely "the reckless approach" by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to expand toward the Russian borders, he said in a statement that came amid reports about intensive contacts between the US and Russia on prospects of settling the crisis.
RIA Novosty news agency quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying that Washington asked Moscow to express flexibility in the current informal talks, affirming that the Russian leadership had received the 28-point American plan after the recent US-Russian Summit in Alaska.
The plan may constitute basis for a political settlement, Putin said. However, he accused Ukraine "and its allies" of betting to achieve strategic defeat against Russia.
Addressing a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Putin said the Russian armed forces took full control of the city of Kupyansk on November 4.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, earlier today, endorsed a decree on forming an official delegation to hold negotiations with Washington and Moscow regarding the US plan -- which reportedly does not object to Russia's seizure of some Ukrainian territories. (end)
dan
Washington acknowledged these concerns namely "the reckless approach" by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to expand toward the Russian borders, he said in a statement that came amid reports about intensive contacts between the US and Russia on prospects of settling the crisis.
RIA Novosty news agency quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying that Washington asked Moscow to express flexibility in the current informal talks, affirming that the Russian leadership had received the 28-point American plan after the recent US-Russian Summit in Alaska.
The plan may constitute basis for a political settlement, Putin said. However, he accused Ukraine "and its allies" of betting to achieve strategic defeat against Russia.
Addressing a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Putin said the Russian armed forces took full control of the city of Kupyansk on November 4.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, earlier today, endorsed a decree on forming an official delegation to hold negotiations with Washington and Moscow regarding the US plan -- which reportedly does not object to Russia's seizure of some Ukrainian territories. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment