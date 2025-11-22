Air India, Air Canada Reinstate Codeshare To Expand One-Ticket Connectivity Between India, Canada

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Air India on Saturday announced reinstatement of its codeshare agreement with its Star Alliance partner Air Canada, from December 2, 2025.

The move will expand one‐ticket connectivity between India and six Canadian points, offer more flight options for travellers and boost connectivity between India and Canada, the carrier said.

The agreement enables Air India to offer its customers convenient access to six points across Canada beyond its gateways at Vancouver and London (Heathrow), the statement said.

Under the agreement, Air India will place its AI designator on Air Canada‐operated flights from Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montréal and Halifax.

The AI designator will also be placed on Air Canada flights from London Heathrow to Vancouver and Calgary.

Reciprocally, Air Canada customers will benefit from seamless domestic India connectivity to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi, and to Delhi and Mumbai via London (Heathrow).

Customers with itineraries combining flights operated by both airlines can travel on a single-ticket and benefit from a unified baggage allowance.

Frequent flyers can continue to earn and redeem points or miles on both airlines, and elite status holders of Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme continue to enjoy Star Alliance Gold benefits with Air Canada-operated flights, including priority services, extra baggage allowance, and complimentary airport lounge access, the statement said.

"Over two million people travel between India and Canada every year, as families reunite, students pursue their dreams, and businesses build for tomorrow. The reinstatement of our partnership with Air Canada eases journeys for thousands of them every day moving forward," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

The airline informed that codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the airlines' respective booking channels and travel agents worldwide after regulatory approvals.