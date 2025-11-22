403
Kuwait Airways, Emirates Airline Share Destinations Expanding Flights' Network
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways and the Emirates Airline on Saturday declared expansion of commercial cooperation and increasing options for travellers where the Kuwaiti aviation company would have access to 19 international destinations of its UAE peer.
The two aviation companies said in a joint statement that among the shared destinations would be Australia, China, Cyprus, Japan, the US, south Africa, adding that the UAE airline company would have access to eight of the KAC destinations -- namely Egypt, Turkiye, Iraq and Azerbaijan.
KAC Chairperson Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan said the cooperation is in harmony with Kuwait vision to provide more diverse and flexible choices for the passengers in the Gulf region.
It is also in line with the KAC strategy to expand the network to include more international destinations and boost its presence in the global markets, he added.
Meanwhile, the deputy chairman and the CEO of commercial operations at the Emirates Airline, Adnan Kathem, said Expanding the partnership accord with the KAC is a significant step that boosts the travel options and backs up the link-up of the regional and international markets.
This cooperation enables passengers of the two corporations to have access to the largest network of destinations via Dubai and Kuwait.
The two corporation signed in April a memorandum of understanding to overhaul the partnership agreement to create more options for the passengers to Dubai and other destinations.
The KAC was founded in 1953 and launched its first flight on March 16, 1954. The Kuwaiti Government acquired all its stakes in 1962. (end)
