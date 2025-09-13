UAE's First Ever Iran Fest Attracts Thousands Of Expats To Celebration Of Music, Heritage

Strains of Iranian music and traditional drums filled the air of the south halls of Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) on Saturday as thousands of Iranians in the UAE gathered to celebrate their culture, music and tradition in a colourful event. Renowned performers like Homayoun Shajarian, Karzan Qasemi and Ali Ghamsari took to the stage of Jashan Iran, which was described as the first ever Iran Fest in the UAE.

For many Iranians, who had been living in the country for decades, it was a proud moment.“It feels great to see our culture being celebrated in such a beautiful and large-scale way,” said Fatemah Ranjbar, who was born and raised in the UAE.“Homayoun Shajarian is an international singer who has performed at the Dubai Opera. For him to come sing at this event, which is free to public, is such an amazing thing for all Iranians in the country.”

The event was organized by the Emirates Loves Iran social media platform- a social initiative highlighting inspiring success stories and the contributions of the Iranian community to the UAE's growth - in collaboration with Dubai Police. From paintings and handicrafts to Iranian cuisine and mat weaving, there was plenty on display on the occasion.

In his speech at the gathering, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said that the event reflected the UAE community's“admiration” for the Iranian people.“We reaffirm the deep and enduring friendship between Iran and the UAE,” he said, to thunderous applause from the crowds.

“We are companions in a long-shared journey across history for centuries. Our people have traded across the seas, shared stories, interwoven families, supported one another and worked together to foster world peace, stability and security.”

First time

For Fatemah's father Abdul Aziz, it was special to be part of this exhibition. He had set up a stall of his shop Milan Couture - which was established in the UAE 65 years ago - at the event.“The business was set up by my father and I have been involved in it for over 58 years now,” he said.“I started off selling shoes but once I got married, my wife began designing these abayas and kaftans with our traditional Iranian prints. This is the first time that we have had such a huge Iranian gathering to celebrate our music and culture. So I wanted to be a part of it."

Abdul Aziz, his wife Manizhe Moeini and Fatema were at their stall as a family, greeting visitors.“Our first shop was in Naif Souq,” he recalled.“Then we moved to Murshid Bazaar. Now, we are located in Hamriya in the Union Coop building. I have literally watched the UAE grow in front of my eyes."

According to Iranian Consul General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Alireza Mahmoudi, there are close 800,000 Iranians living in the UAE.“This event is very important for both Iranians and Emiratis because there is a very long and fruitful relationship between both countries,” he said.“Iranians have been living here since before the unification and contributing to the growth of this country. My mission is to improve and expand the relationship between both countries.”

Keeping traditions alive

Another attractive facet of the event was the synchronized performance of Iranian martial arts practitioners using the weighted wooden mace. The traditional martial arts of the country, called Pahlavani, is now being offered in the UAE by fitness center OS1.

“It is a very ancient form of combat that Iranian warriors used to practice,” said Mona Dirbaz, owner of OS1.“It teaches mobility and coordination and is a great form of exercise as well. People had begun forgetting about it, so we decided to revive it and introduce it to more people."

According to Mona, the wooden mace was a better way of strength training than dumbbells or kettlebells.“When you lift most other weights, it only works certain muscles of the shoulder,” she said.“The mace gives a full workout to your shoulder and strengthens every muscle."

Writing competition

Sheikh Nahyan also invited attendees to participate in the UAE Writing Competition, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan, as part of the Year of Community, under the theme 'What the UAE Means to Me.'

“This is an invitation to share your voice, your story, your journey,” he said.“Perhaps you will write about the first time you crossed the Gulf and saw the shores of Dubai glittering with possibility. Or the joy of celebrating Nowruz in the heart of Abu Dhabi, where Iranian traditions blend harmoniously with Emirati hospitality."

Entries to be competition can be submitted in the form of essays, poems, or letters, written in Arabic or English, and submitted through the official website: Winning entries will be published in a commemorative book series- in both Arabic and English. Winners will also be celebrated at a national ceremony, honored with recognition and prizes worthy of their contribution.