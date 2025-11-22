403
London, Jakarta Sign USD 5.25 Bln Deal To Build Vessels In Indonesia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Saturday his country reached with Indonesia a maritime deal evaluated at four billion pound (USD 5.25 billion) that aims to improve Indonesia's defense, civil and maritime capabilities.
The official announcement of this step came after a telephone call conducted between Starmer and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, as the two sides considered the deal as a firm base of a long-term defense partnership, British premiership said in a statement.
Within the framework of discussing bilateral relations, both sides agreed on strengthening ties, including education and economic growth, and other regional issues topped with Gaza and Ukraine, it noted.
Vessels and boats will be built in Indonesia by British expertise in this field, thus creating 1,000 jobs in the UK, it stated.
The deal with Indonesia came a few weeks of another agreement evaluated at آ£10 billion (USD 13.1 billion) with Norway to provide the latter with a generation of submarines and a third one estimated at USD 10.48 to give Turkiye 20 Typhoon fighter jets. (end)
